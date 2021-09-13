Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $1.59 Million Position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. cut its holdings in shares of iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF (NYSEARCA:IJR) by 10.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 14,025 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 1,638 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF were worth $1,585,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $27,000. Bradley & Co. Private Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $31,000. Avion Wealth acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $34,000. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF by 162.1% in the 2nd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 188 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $37,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IJR opened at $109.30 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $110.20 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $110.66. iShares S&P SmallCap 600 ETF has a one year low of $66.74 and a one year high of $116.74.

iShares Core S&P Small-Cap ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Index Fund, seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s SmallCap 600 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of publicly traded securities in the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

