Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $2.16 Million Stock Position in Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cigna Co. (NYSE:CI) by 7.9% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,103 shares of the health services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 670 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cigna were worth $2,158,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Aigen Investment Management LP acquired a new position in Cigna in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,398,000. Atria Investments LLC increased its holdings in Cigna by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 16,979 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $4,025,000 after purchasing an additional 885 shares in the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in shares of Cigna by 16.9% in the 2nd quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 15,700 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $3,720,000 after buying an additional 2,273 shares during the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. boosted its position in shares of Cigna by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 4,031 shares of the health services provider’s stock valued at $955,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in Cigna by 13.0% in the second quarter. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. now owns 83,627 shares of the health services provider’s stock worth $19,825,000 after acquiring an additional 9,649 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 87.06% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on CI shares. Cowen initiated coverage on Cigna in a research note on Thursday. They set a “market perform” rating and a $235.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price target on Cigna from $321.00 to $275.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 31st. Raymond James dropped their price target on Cigna from $317.00 to $275.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 9th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on shares of Cigna from $300.00 to $285.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 6th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on shares of Cigna from $315.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $266.30.

In other Cigna news, Director Donna F. Zarcone purchased 500 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were bought at an average price of $209.89 per share, for a total transaction of $104,945.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, Director Elder Granger sold 4,844 shares of Cigna stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $237.06, for a total value of $1,148,318.64. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 7,106 shares in the company, valued at $1,684,548.36. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 0.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Cigna stock opened at $204.69 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.50. Cigna Co. has a 52 week low of $158.84 and a 52 week high of $272.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.99, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 0.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $220.74 and a 200-day moving average of $236.83.

Cigna (NYSE:CI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The health services provider reported $5.24 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.96 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $43.13 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.17 billion. Cigna had a return on equity of 13.02% and a net margin of 4.89%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $5.81 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that Cigna Co. will post 20.13 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 8th will be given a $1.00 dividend. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.95%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 7th. Cigna’s dividend payout ratio is currently 21.68%.

About Cigna

Cigna Corp. engages in the provision of global health services. It operates through the following segments: Evernorth, U.S. Medical, International Markets, and Group Disability and Other. The Evernorth segment includes a broad range of coordinated and point solution health services, including pharmacy solutions, benefits management solutions, care solutions and intelligence solutions.

