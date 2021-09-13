Linscomb & Williams Inc. Has $2.95 Million Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 37,898 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,046 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $2,947,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Cowen Prime Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Lake Point Wealth Management acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 55.5% in the 1st quarter. ShoreHaven Wealth Partners LLC now owns 619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC acquired a new position in Merck & Co., Inc. in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $54,000. 71.83% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have commented on the company. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $99.00 to $101.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Merck & Co., Inc. from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $82.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, August 24th. Truist Securities began coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $76.79 price objective on the stock. Argus reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Merck & Co., Inc. from $105.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Merck & Co., Inc. presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $91.09.

NYSE MRK opened at $73.45 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $185.93 billion, a PE ratio of 33.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.16 and a beta of 0.41. Merck & Co., Inc. has a one year low of $71.71 and a one year high of $86.30. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $76.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The company reported $1.31 EPS for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31. The firm had revenue of $11.40 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $11.21 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 50.93% and a net margin of 11.48%. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.37 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 5.51 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 15th will be given a $0.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 14th. This represents a $2.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.54%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 43.77%.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

