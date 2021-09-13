Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. increased its position in Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) by 40.7% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 16,949 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,906 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cheniere Energy were worth $1,470,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LNG. Ellevest Inc. raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 85.9% in the first quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 513 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Sandy Spring Bank raised its holdings in Cheniere Energy by 46.5% in the second quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 630 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 36.4% during the first quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 990 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 264 shares during the period. Burleson & Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cheniere Energy during the first quarter worth $72,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in shares of Cheniere Energy by 21.5% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,250 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares during the period. 86.50% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Cheniere Energy alerts:

Shares of LNG stock opened at $88.05 on Monday. Cheniere Energy, Inc. has a 12 month low of $44.65 and a 12 month high of $92.11. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 12.47, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a current ratio of 1.04. The company’s 50 day moving average is $59.09. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.33 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.15, a PEG ratio of 0.68 and a beta of 1.62.

Cheniere Energy (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The energy company reported ($1.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.92 by ($2.22). Cheniere Energy had a negative net margin of 5.73% and a positive return on equity of 22.07%. The company had revenue of $3.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.20 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.42 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 25.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Cheniere Energy, Inc. will post 4.6 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a — dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 17th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 3rd will be given a $0.33 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, November 2nd.

In other Cheniere Energy news, SVP Aaron D. Stephenson sold 20,000 shares of Cheniere Energy stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $87.74, for a total transaction of $1,754,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,895 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,991,967.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.66% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on LNG shares. upped their price target on shares of Cheniere Energy from $95.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 22nd. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Cheniere Energy from $80.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 18th. Wolfe Research reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Cheniere Energy in a research report on Friday, July 16th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price objective on shares of Cheniere Energy from $107.00 to $109.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 6th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $91.13.

Cheniere Energy Profile

Cheniere Energy, Inc engages in liquefied natural gas (LNG) related businesses. It owns and operates LNG terminals, and develops, constructs, and operates liquefaction projects near Corpus Christi, Texas, and at the Sabine Pass LNG terminal. The company was founded by Charif Souki in 1983 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

Further Reading: Understanding the different types of bonds

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LNG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cheniere Energy, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:LNG).

Receive News & Ratings for Cheniere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cheniere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.