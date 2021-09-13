Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Position in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its stake in Cimarex Energy Co. (NYSE:XEC) by 95.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 14,922 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,291 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cimarex Energy were worth $1,081,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in XEC. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in Cimarex Energy by 159.7% in the second quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 574 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 353 shares during the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its stake in Cimarex Energy by 112.7% in the first quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,059 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $63,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $85,000. Disciplined Investments LLC acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the first quarter valued at $119,000. Finally, PNC Managed Account Solutions Inc. acquired a new position in Cimarex Energy in the second quarter valued at $130,000. 85.86% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE XEC opened at $73.24 on Monday. Cimarex Energy Co. has a 12-month low of $22.39 and a 12-month high of $76.39. The company has a market capitalization of $7.53 billion, a PE ratio of -215.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 2.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.23 and a quick ratio of 1.20. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $66.21 and its two-hundred day moving average is $66.14.

Cimarex Energy (NYSE:XEC) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 5th. The oil and gas producer reported $2.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.87 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $712.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $616.83 million. Cimarex Energy had a negative net margin of 1.19% and a positive return on equity of 34.56%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 185.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.51) earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Cimarex Energy Co. will post 8.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. Piper Sandler lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $88.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 25th. Bank of America upgraded shares of Cimarex Energy from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, June 21st. UBS Group lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $91.00 to $83.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 15th. Raymond James lowered shares of Cimarex Energy from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 26th. Finally, Truist Securities boosted their price target on shares of Cimarex Energy from $80.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Cimarex Energy presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $77.67.

In related news, EVP John Lambuth sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.75, for a total transaction of $637,500.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Cimarex Energy Co is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. Its activities include drilling, completing and operating wells. It operates through the following areas: Permian Basin, Mid-Continent, and Others in Oklahoma, Texas and New Mexico. The company was founded by F. H. Merelli in February 2002 and is headquartered in Denver, CO.

