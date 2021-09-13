Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in Emerson Electric Co. (NYSE:EMR) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 36,081 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,449 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Emerson Electric were worth $3,472,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Emerson Electric by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 40,165,838 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $3,623,764,000 after acquiring an additional 676,481 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.6% in the first quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 9,108,511 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $819,304,000 after buying an additional 402,348 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 4.3% in the first quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 9,020,582 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $813,837,000 after buying an additional 374,487 shares during the last quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 19.9% in the first quarter. The PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 3,183,564 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $287,221,000 after buying an additional 528,408 shares during the last quarter. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its holdings in Emerson Electric by 2.4% in the first quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 3,132,299 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $282,596,000 after buying an additional 73,726 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.67% of the company’s stock.

EMR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Emerson Electric from $97.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 5th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $103.00 to $108.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 5th. Barclays boosted their target price on shares of Emerson Electric from $91.00 to $94.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 8th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Emerson Electric from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $109.00 target price for the company in a research report on Thursday, August 12th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Emerson Electric in a research report on Tuesday, August 31st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $99.95.

EMR stock opened at $100.09 on Monday. Emerson Electric Co. has a one year low of $63.16 and a one year high of $105.99. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $100.87 and its 200-day moving average price is $95.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.31. The company has a market capitalization of $59.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.42 and a beta of 1.54.

Emerson Electric (NYSE:EMR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, August 4th. The industrial products company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.98 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $4.70 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.58 billion. Emerson Electric had a net margin of 13.20% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 20.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.80 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that Emerson Electric Co. will post 4.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 10th. Investors of record on Friday, August 13th were paid a dividend of $0.505 per share. This represents a $2.02 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 12th. Emerson Electric’s payout ratio is 58.38%.

In other Emerson Electric news, VP Bell Katherine Button sold 12,850 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.21, for a total transaction of $1,300,548.50. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 27,659 shares in the company, valued at $2,799,367.39. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. 0.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Emerson Electric

Emerson Electric Co is a global technology and engineering company, which provides innovative solutions for customers in industrial, commercial and residential markets. It operates through the following business segments: Automation Solutions; Climate Technologies; and Tools and Home Products. The Automation Solutions segment offers products, integrated solutions, software and services which enable process, hybrid and discrete manufacturers to maximize production, protect personnel and the environment, reduce project costs, and optimize their energy efficiency and operating costs.

