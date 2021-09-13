Linscomb & Williams Inc. Increases Stock Position in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. grew its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 2.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 94,665 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,948 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $5,141,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Sawyer & Company Inc purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Cypress Point Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $41,000. Clean Yield Group purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $47,000. Valley National Advisers Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 50.3% in the first quarter. Valley National Advisers Inc. now owns 1,075 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 360 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 120.1% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 1,085 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $56,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA:VWO opened at $52.53 on Monday. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $41.53 and a 1-year high of $56.66. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $51.87 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $52.63.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

