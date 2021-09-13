Linscomb & Williams Inc. Lowers Stake in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its position in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF (BATS:JPST) by 27.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 90,612 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,121 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF were worth $4,598,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Ziegler Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ziegler Capital Management LLC now owns 6,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $315,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.7% in the second quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 29,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,484,000 after buying an additional 209 shares in the last quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 2.5% in the second quarter. BCGM Wealth Management LLC now owns 8,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $452,000 after buying an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 1.3% in the second quarter. Fermata Advisors LLC now owns 20,263 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,028,000 after buying an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Ultra-Short Income ETF by 0.3% in the first quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 94,811 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,812,000 after buying an additional 283 shares in the last quarter.

JPST stock opened at $50.71 on Monday. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $50.72 and a two-hundred day moving average of $50.73.

