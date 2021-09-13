Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 1,492 Shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. (NASDAQ:CTSH) by 7.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,449 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,492 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Cognizant Technology Solutions were worth $1,486,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 0.8% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 18,592 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $1,288,000 after purchasing an additional 142 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 12,742 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $995,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares in the last quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Gofen & Glossberg LLC IL now owns 3,782 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares in the last quarter. Aries Wealth Management raised its stake in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 4,058 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $281,000 after purchasing an additional 168 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank increased its holdings in shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions by 1.4% during the 1st quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 12,336 shares of the information technology service provider’s stock worth $963,000 after acquiring an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.04% of the company’s stock.

CTSH opened at $76.26 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.08 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.15. Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. has a 52-week low of $65.58 and a 52-week high of $82.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 2.03 and a current ratio of 2.03. The business’s fifty day moving average is $73.28 and its 200-day moving average is $74.29.

Cognizant Technology Solutions (NASDAQ:CTSH) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 27th. The information technology service provider reported $0.99 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $4.59 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.45 billion. Cognizant Technology Solutions had a return on equity of 17.41% and a net margin of 9.65%. On average, research analysts predict that Cognizant Technology Solutions Co. will post 4.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 20th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, August 19th. Cognizant Technology Solutions’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 28.07%.

In related news, EVP Becky Schmitt sold 2,888 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.43, for a total transaction of $200,513.84. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 18,222 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,265,153.46. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

CTSH has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Susquehanna decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. HSBC raised Cognizant Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $80.00 to $90.00 in a report on Thursday, July 22nd. Susquehanna Bancshares decreased their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $99.00 to $91.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on Cognizant Technology Solutions from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 17th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Cognizant Technology Solutions in a report on Thursday, July 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $83.13.

Cognizant Technology Solutions

Cognizant Technology Solutions Corp. engages in the provision of information technology, consulting, and business process outsourcing services. It operates through the following business segments: Financial Services; Healthcare; Products and Resources; and Communications, Media, and Technology. The Financial Services segment consists of banking and insurance services.

