Linscomb & Williams Inc. Purchases 419 Shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. boosted its position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America Holdings (NYSE:LH) by 3.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,575 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 419 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Laboratory Co. of America were worth $3,745,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LH. Achmea Investment Management B.V. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 14.0% in the 2nd quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 13,635 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $3,762,000 after acquiring an additional 1,670 shares in the last quarter. Railway Pension Investments Ltd bought a new position in shares of Laboratory Co. of America in the 1st quarter valued at about $9,768,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 4.0% in the 1st quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 40,767 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $10,397,000 after acquiring an additional 1,575 shares in the last quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Laboratory Co. of America by 1.7% in the 2nd quarter. Veritas Investment Partners UK Ltd. now owns 698,541 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $192,630,000 after acquiring an additional 11,485 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Banque Cantonale Vaudoise lifted its stake in Laboratory Co. of America by 106.6% in the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 4,556 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $1,162,000 after purchasing an additional 2,351 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.29% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on LH. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $297.00 to $330.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Credit Suisse Group raised their target price on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $295.00 to $336.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 20th. Truist raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $330.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Mizuho raised their price objective on shares of Laboratory Co. of America from $318.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 19th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.52.

NYSE LH opened at $300.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $294.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $271.53. The stock has a market cap of $29.01 billion, a PE ratio of 10.27, a PEG ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 1.04. Laboratory Co. of America Holdings has a fifty-two week low of $176.49 and a fifty-two week high of $309.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 2.13.

Laboratory Co. of America (NYSE:LH) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The medical research company reported $6.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $5.64 by $0.49. The firm had revenue of $3.84 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.59 billion. Laboratory Co. of America had a net margin of 17.57% and a return on equity of 35.18%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Laboratory Co. of America Holdings will post 23.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Laboratory Co. of America Company Profile

Laboratory Corp. of America Holdings operates as a life sciences company, which engages in the provision of vital information to help health professionals make clear and confident decisions. It operates through the Drug Development and Diagnostics segments. The Drug Development segment consists of lead optimization, preclinical safety assessment, analytical services, clinical trials, central laboratories, biomarkers, and companion diagnostics, market access, and technology solutions.

