Linscomb & Williams Inc. Raises Position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. raised its holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSV) by 501.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 15,098 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 12,588 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF were worth $1,240,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Grandview Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Tradition Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 97.7% during the 2nd quarter. Tradition Wealth Management LLC now owns 605 shares of the company’s stock worth $50,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares during the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its position in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF by 91.8% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 748 shares of the company’s stock worth $61,000 after purchasing an additional 358 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF during the 2nd quarter worth $61,000.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF stock opened at $82.15 on Monday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $82.24. Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF has a 12-month low of $81.99 and a 12-month high of $83.10.

Vanguard Short-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with a short-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 1-5 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

