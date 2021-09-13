Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 1,333 Shares of The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its position in The Blackstone Group Inc. (NYSE:BX) by 10.1% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 11,909 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,333 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The Blackstone Group were worth $1,157,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Howe & Rusling Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of The Blackstone Group in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Meeder Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 101.4% during the second quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 288 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Corp increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 1,388.9% during the first quarter. First Horizon Corp now owns 536 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $39,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc increased its position in shares of The Blackstone Group by 35.2% in the 2nd quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 426 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $41,000 after acquiring an additional 111 shares during the period. Finally, Clean Yield Group acquired a new position in shares of The Blackstone Group in the 2nd quarter valued at $46,000. 63.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get The Blackstone Group alerts:

NYSE BX opened at $128.74 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 0.77. The firm has a market cap of $88.31 billion, a PE ratio of 19.87 and a beta of 1.35. The Blackstone Group Inc. has a one year low of $49.26 and a one year high of $130.89. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $113.79 and its two-hundred day moving average is $94.69.

The Blackstone Group (NYSE:BX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 21st. The asset manager reported $0.82 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.77 by $0.05. The Blackstone Group had a net margin of 26.67% and a return on equity of 15.88%. The company had revenue of $2.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.43 earnings per share. The Blackstone Group’s quarterly revenue was up 90.3% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts predict that The Blackstone Group Inc. will post 3.7 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, August 9th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.8475 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 30th. This represents a $3.39 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.63%. The Blackstone Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 105.66%.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of The Blackstone Group from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $98.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 20th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $122.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised shares of The Blackstone Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $103.00 to $135.00 in a research report on Wednesday, August 11th. Finally, Argus raised their price target on shares of The Blackstone Group from $100.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, July 23rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $97.00.

In other The Blackstone Group news, major shareholder Lifesciences Iii L.P. Clarus purchased 150,000 shares of The Blackstone Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $16.00 per share, with a total value of $2,400,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, major shareholder Holdings L.P. Blackstone III sold 6,478,658 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $21.73, for a total transaction of $140,781,238.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 6,987,135 shares of company stock worth $180,991,651. Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

The Blackstone Group Profile

The Blackstone Group, Inc engages in the provision of investment and fund management services. It operates through the following segments: Private Equity, Real Estate, Hedge Fund Solutions and Credit. The Private Equity segment consists of flagship corporate private equity funds, Blackstone Capital Partners funds, sector-focused corporate private equity funds, including energy-focused funds, Blackstone Energy Partners funds, and core private equity fund, Blackstone Core Equity Partners.

Featured Story: Day Trading

Receive News & Ratings for The Blackstone Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Blackstone Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.