Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 1,372 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB) by 5.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 21,797 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,372 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 ETF were worth $5,277,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Lee Danner & Bass Inc. now owns 4,205 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,018,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 4,038 shares of the company’s stock valued at $977,000 after purchasing an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Concentric Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $582,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 2,717 shares of the company’s stock valued at $608,000 after purchasing an additional 63 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tsfg LLC lifted its stake in iShares Russell 1000 ETF by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 8,412 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,036,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 1000 ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWB opened at $250.93 on Monday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $248.97 and a 200 day simple moving average of $237.77. iShares Russell 1000 ETF has a one year low of $178.29 and a one year high of $255.72.

iShares Russell 1000 ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 1,000 largest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

Further Reading: How does the Federal Reserve determine interest rates?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWB).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.