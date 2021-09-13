Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 244 Shares of Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its holdings in Markel Co. (NYSE:MKL) by 18.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,078 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 244 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Markel were worth $1,279,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Alta Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in Markel by 158.0% in the first quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 97,792 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $111,445,000 after purchasing an additional 59,891 shares during the last quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich purchased a new position in Markel in the first quarter worth $45,194,000. Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new position in Markel in the first quarter worth $43,602,000. APG Asset Management N.V. grew its holdings in Markel by 40.3% in the first quarter. APG Asset Management N.V. now owns 106,389 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $103,159,000 after purchasing an additional 30,542 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Davis Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Markel during the first quarter valued at $28,490,000. 76.30% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Markel news, Director Anthony F. Markel sold 62 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, August 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,281.50, for a total value of $79,453.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 1.97% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:MKL opened at $1,233.92 on Monday. Markel Co. has a one year low of $913.04 and a one year high of $1,288.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $16.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.51 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $1,239.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1,200.40.

Markel (NYSE:MKL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 3rd. The insurance provider reported $19.14 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $15.45 by $3.69. The company had revenue of $2.83 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.54 billion. Markel had a net margin of 21.04% and a return on equity of 5.90%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Markel Co. will post 60.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Markel from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1,304.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Friday, August 6th.

Markel Profile

Markel Corp. is a financial holding company, which engages in underwriting specialty insurance products for a variety of niche markets. It operates through the following segments: Insurance and Reinsurance. The Insurance segment includes all direct business and facultative placements written within the company’s underwriting operations.

