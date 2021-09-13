Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 449 Shares of The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lowered its stake in The Home Depot, Inc. (NYSE:HD) by 5.2% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,137 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after selling 449 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in The Home Depot were worth $2,595,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of HD. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $29,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $41,000. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of The Home Depot by 38.5% in the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 133 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $42,000 after purchasing an additional 37 shares during the period. Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 1st quarter valued at about $61,000. Finally, Lake Point Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of The Home Depot in the 2nd quarter valued at about $69,000. 68.97% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price objective on The Home Depot from $377.00 to $386.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on The Home Depot from $340.00 to $345.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, May 24th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on The Home Depot from $380.00 to $369.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. OTR Global cut The Home Depot to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Finally, DA Davidson restated a “neutral” rating on shares of The Home Depot in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $339.52.

NYSE HD opened at $331.95 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $326.67 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $313.87. The stock has a market cap of $350.33 billion, a PE ratio of 23.34, a PEG ratio of 2.00 and a beta of 1.02. The Home Depot, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $246.59 and a fifty-two week high of $345.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 16.31, a quick ratio of 0.35 and a current ratio of 1.06.

The Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 16th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.43 by $0.10. The company had revenue of $41.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $40.74 billion. The Home Depot had a net margin of 10.55% and a return on equity of 709.19%. The Home Depot’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.02 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that The Home Depot, Inc. will post 14.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, September 2nd will be issued a $1.65 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, September 1st. This represents a $6.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.99%. The Home Depot’s dividend payout ratio is presently 54.86%.

The Home Depot announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Thursday, May 20th that authorizes the company to buyback $20.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the home improvement retailer to reacquire up to 5.9% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $328.65, for a total transaction of $1,643,250.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 19,760 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,494,124. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 68,468 shares of The Home Depot stock in a transaction on Friday, August 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.46, for a total transaction of $22,283,595.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 74,622 shares of company stock worth $24,302,611 in the last 90 days. 0.18% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc engages in the sale of building materials and home improvement products. Its products include building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products and decor products. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: U.S., Canada and Mexico. It offers home improvement installation services, and tool and equipment rental.

