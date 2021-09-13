Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 492 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 492 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Lee Financial Co increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 48.1% during the 2nd quarter. Lee Financial Co now owns 77 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the last quarter. Peachtree Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $37,000. John W. Brooker & Co. CPAs acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Arjuna Capital acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $53,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $68,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA VOO opened at $409.58 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $406.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $387.35. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a one year low of $295.04 and a one year high of $417.44.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

