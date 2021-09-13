Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 5,625 Shares of Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. lessened its holdings in Independent Bank Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:IBTX) by 15.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 31,491 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 5,625 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc. owned about 0.07% of Independent Bank Group worth $2,330,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Independent Bank Group by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,021,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $435,008,000 after purchasing an additional 252,591 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 21.2% during the 2nd quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,314,502 shares of the bank’s stock worth $97,247,000 after acquiring an additional 229,916 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 8.0% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 649,546 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,923,000 after acquiring an additional 48,326 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in shares of Independent Bank Group by 6.0% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 647,305 shares of the bank’s stock worth $46,761,000 after acquiring an additional 36,808 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Royce & Associates LP raised its position in Independent Bank Group by 11.9% in the 1st quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 535,723 shares of the bank’s stock worth $38,701,000 after purchasing an additional 56,819 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 71.39% of the company’s stock.

In other news, EVP James C. White sold 1,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.95, for a total value of $87,437.50. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 15,253 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,066,947.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 4.00% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Independent Bank Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 29th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Independent Bank Group has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.38.

Shares of NASDAQ:IBTX opened at $65.68 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.01. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $70.10 and a 200 day moving average price of $73.46. Independent Bank Group, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $41.09 and a fifty-two week high of $80.71. The firm has a market cap of $2.84 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.99 and a beta of 1.94.

Independent Bank Group (NASDAQ:IBTX) last issued its earnings results on Sunday, July 25th. The bank reported $1.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.31 by $0.04. Independent Bank Group had a net margin of 34.94% and a return on equity of 9.41%. The firm had revenue of $145.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $149.30 million. As a group, research analysts predict that Independent Bank Group, Inc. will post 5.34 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 5th were issued a $0.34 dividend. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 4th. This is a positive change from Independent Bank Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.32. Independent Bank Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.93%.

About Independent Bank Group

Independent Bank Group, Inc is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of a relationship-driven commercial banking products and services tailored to meet the needs of businesses, professionals and individuals. It offers checking, savings, commercial loans, business services and cash management solutions.

