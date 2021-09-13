Linscomb & Williams Inc. Sells 8,546 Shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. decreased its position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 4.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 172,496 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 8,546 shares during the period. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $4,162,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of EPD. Disciplined Investments LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $25,000. First Command Bank grew its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 84.5% in the second quarter. First Command Bank now owns 1,107 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 507 shares during the last quarter. Farmers & Merchants Trust Co of Chambersburg PA bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $29,000. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the second quarter worth about $30,000. Finally, Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Enterprise Products Partners in the first quarter worth about $35,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 28.80% of the company’s stock.

In other Enterprise Products Partners news, Director John R. Rutherford purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $221,900.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 37.50% of the company’s stock.

EPD opened at $22.09 on Monday. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 52-week low of $14.90 and a 52-week high of $25.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05. The company has a market cap of $48.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.70 and a beta of 1.40. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $22.92 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.23.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50. Enterprise Products Partners had a net margin of 11.80% and a return on equity of 18.26%. The firm had revenue of $9.45 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.79 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.47 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 2.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 30th were issued a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 29th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 8.15%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 85.31%.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $28.00 to $30.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, June 24th. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 21st. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $33.00 to $30.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 26th. Ten analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $26.20.

Enterprise Products Partners Profile

Enterprise Products Partners LP operates as holding company, which engages in the production and trade of natural gas and petrochemicals. It operates through the following segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

