Linscomb & Williams Inc. Trims Stock Holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ)

Linscomb & Williams Inc. reduced its stake in Invesco QQQ Trust (NASDAQ:QQQ) by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,491 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 543 shares during the quarter. Linscomb & Williams Inc.’s holdings in Invesco QQQ Trust were worth $4,427,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Valley Forge Investment Consultants Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Invesco QQQ Trust in the second quarter valued at $498,000. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 68.9% during the second quarter. Bedell Frazier Investment Counseling LLC now owns 2,326 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $824,000 after buying an additional 949 shares during the period. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 17.8% during the second quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 2,517 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $892,000 after buying an additional 380 shares during the period. Intersect Capital LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 3.8% during the second quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 8,959 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,176,000 after buying an additional 328 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Investments LLC lifted its position in Invesco QQQ Trust by 11.1% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 274,204 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $97,186,000 after buying an additional 27,425 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 44.18% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ QQQ opened at $376.59 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $368.40 and its 200 day moving average price is $343.90. Invesco QQQ Trust has a twelve month low of $260.11 and a twelve month high of $382.78.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.397 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, June 21st. This is a positive change from Invesco QQQ Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $1.59 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.42%.

Invesco QQQ Trust Profile

PowerShares QQQ Trust, Series 1 is a unit investment trust that issues securities called Nasdaq-100 Index Tracking Stock. The Trust’s investment objective is to provide investment results that generally correspond to the price and yield performance of the Nasdaq-100 Index. The Trust provides investors with the opportunity to purchase units of beneficial interest in the Trust representing proportionate undivided interests in the portfolio of securities held by the Trust, which consists of substantially all of the securities, in substantially the same weighting, as the component securities of the Nasdaq-100 Index.

