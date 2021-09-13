Liquity (LQTY) Price Tops $5.34 on Top Exchanges

Liquity (CURRENCY:LQTY) traded up 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM ET on September 13th. During the last week, Liquity has traded down 14.3% against the U.S. dollar. One Liquity coin can now be purchased for $5.34 or 0.00011807 BTC on major exchanges. Liquity has a total market cap of $53.39 million and $579,770.00 worth of Liquity was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002210 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002372 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.90 or 0.00077107 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $56.27 or 0.00124301 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $78.84 or 0.00174164 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $45,401.82 or 1.00298218 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,262.80 or 0.07207920 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $404.31 or 0.00893169 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00002970 BTC.

Liquity Profile

Liquity’s total supply is 100,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 9,989,501 coins. The Reddit community for Liquity is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Liquity’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol

Liquity Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquity should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

