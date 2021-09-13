Liquity USD Price Reaches $1.01 on Exchanges (LUSD)

Liquity USD (CURRENCY:LUSD) traded up 1.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 18:00 PM ET on September 13th. Liquity USD has a market capitalization of $728.51 million and $1.13 million worth of Liquity USD was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Liquity USD has traded down 0.3% against the US dollar. One Liquity USD coin can currently be bought for $1.01 or 0.00002242 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.29 or 0.00060421 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002214 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002785 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $68.74 or 0.00152209 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002215 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013683 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $19.37 or 0.00042882 BTC.

Liquity USD Coin Profile

Liquity USD is a coin. Its launch date was April 5th, 2021. Liquity USD’s total supply is 719,446,095 coins. Liquity USD’s official Twitter account is @LiquityProtocol . The Reddit community for Liquity USD is https://reddit.com/r/Liquity and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “Liquity is a decentralized borrowing protocol that allows users to draw interest-free loans against Ether used as collateral. Loans are paid out in LUSD (a USD pegged stablecoin) and need to maintain a minimum collateral ratio of 110%.In addition to the collateral, the loans are secured by a Stability Pool containing LUSD and by fellow borrowers collectively acting as guarantors of last resort. “

Liquity USD Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquity USD directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Liquity USD should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Liquity USD using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

