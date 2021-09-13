Lisk Machine Learning (LML) Trading Up 12.9% Over Last Week

Lisk Machine Learning (CURRENCY:LML) traded down 8.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 18:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. During the last seven days, Lisk Machine Learning has traded up 12.9% against the U.S. dollar. Lisk Machine Learning has a total market cap of $2.82 million and $28,003.00 worth of Lisk Machine Learning was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lisk Machine Learning coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0235 or 0.00000053 BTC on exchanges.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.07 or 0.00002370 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $34.70 or 0.00077073 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.65 or 0.00123609 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 4.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $79.02 or 0.00175518 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded 10.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,995.52 or 0.99947951 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $3,236.63 or 0.07189489 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $410.01 or 0.00910752 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.33 or 0.00002950 BTC.

Lisk Machine Learning’s total supply is 400,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 120,000,000 coins. Lisk Machine Learning’s official Twitter account is @gny_io and its Facebook page is accessible here . Lisk Machine Learning’s official website is www.gny.io/lisk

