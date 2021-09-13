Litecoin Plus (LCP) Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $81.00

Litecoin Plus (CURRENCY:LCP) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Litecoin Plus coin can now be bought for $0.0335 or 0.00000075 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Litecoin Plus has a market capitalization of $92,169.01 and approximately $81.00 worth of Litecoin Plus was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, Litecoin Plus has traded down 35.2% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,616.95 or 0.99920874 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 11.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.24 or 0.00083398 BTC.

Creditcoin (CTC) traded 6.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.84 or 0.00008602 BTC.

Venus (XVS) traded 8.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $32.30 or 0.00072338 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.68 or 0.00001528 BTC.

Tranchess (CHESS) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.89 or 0.00006480 BTC.

Phantasma (SOUL) traded down 16.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00001132 BTC.

mStable USD (MUSD) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $1.01 or 0.00002254 BTC.

StableXSwap (STAX) traded 4.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.69 or 0.00006013 BTC.

Darwinia Network (RING) traded down 17% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0663 or 0.00000148 BTC.

Litecoin Plus Profile

Litecoin Plus (CRYPTO:LCP) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Litecoin Plus’ total supply is 2,752,341 coins. The official website for Litecoin Plus is litecoinplus.co . The Reddit community for Litecoin Plus is https://reddit.com/r/litecoinplus and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Litecoin Plus’ official Twitter account is @Media_LCP and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Litecoin Plus is a hybrid PoW/PoS cryptocurrency based on the Scrypt algorithm.”

Buying and Selling Litecoin Plus

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Litecoin Plus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Litecoin Plus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Litecoin Plus using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

