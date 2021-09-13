LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of LKQ Co. (NASDAQ:LKQ) have been given a consensus recommendation of “Buy” by the seven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating on the company. The average twelve-month price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $59.83.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on LKQ shares. Truist lifted their target price on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 2nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded LKQ from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Monday, July 26th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price objective on LKQ from $54.00 to $60.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 30th. Truist Securities lifted their price objective on LKQ from $58.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 2nd. Finally, Raymond James raised LKQ from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $60.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, August 2nd.

In other LKQ news, Director Meg Divitto sold 1,800 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, September 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $91,350.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.0% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,786,300 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,023,102,000 after purchasing an additional 214,343 shares during the period. Boston Partners boosted its stake in LKQ by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 12,085,496 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $594,956,000 after purchasing an additional 216,011 shares during the period. State Street Corp boosted its stake in LKQ by 3.4% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,593,209 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $570,618,000 after purchasing an additional 382,348 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA boosted its stake in LKQ by 17.4% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,395,515 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $560,888,000 after purchasing an additional 1,685,195 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its position in LKQ by 89.3% during the 1st quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 6,568,452 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $278,043,000 after buying an additional 3,098,803 shares in the last quarter. 93.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ:LKQ opened at $50.69 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $14.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.25 and a beta of 1.66. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $50.80 and its 200-day moving average is $47.85. LKQ has a 52-week low of $26.73 and a 52-week high of $53.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 1.83.

LKQ (NASDAQ:LKQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The auto parts company reported $1.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.75 by $0.38. LKQ had a return on equity of 18.67% and a net margin of 7.50%. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that LKQ will post 3.69 EPS for the current year.

LKQ announced that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 29th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the auto parts company to reacquire up to 6.5% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are generally a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

LKQ Corp. is a distributor of vehicle products and its parts to repair, maintenance, and accessorize automobiles. It operates through the following segments: Wholesale-North America, Europe and Specialty. The Wholesale-North America segment includes Glass and Self Service segments. The company was founded by Donald F.

