Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) Forecasted to Post FY2021 Earnings of $0.47 Per Share

Lloyds Banking Group plc (NYSE:LYG) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2021 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research note issued to investors on Friday, September 10th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst J. Dickerson now anticipates that the financial services provider will earn $0.47 per share for the year, up from their previous estimate of $0.43. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lloyds Banking Group’s FY2023 earnings at $0.35 EPS.

Get Lloyds Banking Group alerts:

Several other research firms have also commented on LYG. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a report on Wednesday, September 8th. Investec raised Lloyds Banking Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 21st. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Lloyds Banking Group from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lloyds Banking Group in a research report on Tuesday, July 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $2.50.

Lloyds Banking Group stock opened at $2.31 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $40.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.25, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.18 and a beta of 1.53. Lloyds Banking Group has a 52 week low of $1.17 and a 52 week high of $2.83. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $2.46 and its 200 day moving average price is $2.47. The company has a quick ratio of 1.13, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.83.

Lloyds Banking Group (NYSE:LYG) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 28th. The financial services provider reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $5.62 billion during the quarter.

The company also recently announced a semi-annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 23rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 9th will be given a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a dividend yield of 2.8%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 6th. This is an increase from Lloyds Banking Group’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.03. Lloyds Banking Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 66.67%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Glenmede Trust Co. NA purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Keybank National Association OH purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $26,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. Finally, Avantax Planning Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Lloyds Banking Group during the first quarter worth approximately $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 1.53% of the company’s stock.

Lloyds Banking Group Company Profile

Lloyds Banking Group Plc is a financial services company, which engages in the provision of a wide range of banking and financial services. It operates through the following segments: Retail, Commercial Banking, and Insurance and Wealth. The Retail segment offers broad range of financial service products, including current accounts, savings, mortgages, motor finance and unsecured consumer lending to personal and small business customers.

See Also: Equity Income

Receive News & Ratings for Lloyds Banking Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lloyds Banking Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.