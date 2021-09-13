Lobstex (LOBS) One Day Trading Volume Hits $811,345.00

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 0.8% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. Lobstex has a market capitalization of $1.38 million and approximately $811,345.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Lobstex coin can now be purchased for about $0.0615 or 0.00000136 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded 10.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded 4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0364 or 0.00000080 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 12% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000342 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 11.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0045 or 0.00000010 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0014 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0081 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Lobstex Profile

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,487,872 coins. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Lobstex Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lobstex using one of the exchanges listed above.

