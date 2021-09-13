Lobstex (LOBS) Trading 12.5% Lower Over Last Week

Lobstex (CURRENCY:LOBS) traded down 2.2% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on September 13th. One Lobstex coin can now be bought for about $0.0607 or 0.00000136 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Lobstex has a total market cap of $1.36 million and $68,541.00 worth of Lobstex was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Lobstex has traded down 12.5% against the dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

ESBC (ESBC) traded down 10% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0312 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Crypto Sports (CSPN) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Streamit Coin (STREAM) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000009 BTC.

Digiwage (WAGE) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Kalkulus (KLKS) traded 45.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Klimatas (KTS) traded 2.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0085 or 0.00000019 BTC.

About Lobstex

Lobstex (LOBS) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the

Quark

hashing algorithm. Lobstex’s total supply is 22,485,034 coins. The official website for Lobstex is www.lobstex.com. The Reddit community for Lobstex is /r/Lobstex and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Lobstex’s official Twitter account is @LOBSTEXofficial and its Facebook page is accessible here.

According to CryptoCompare, “Lobstex is an anonymous cryptocurrency using SwiftX instant transactions. It is widely distributed among all the base currency peers, ensuring that the system can remain available even when many nodes are compromised and a parallel between anonymous transactions to transparent consensus. With Lobstex Zerocoin technology users can 'mint' traceable LOBS into a private coin (untraceable LOBS) and then send or receive private transactions with the Zerocoin Protocol. The process of spending and minting new coins can be done for an infinite number of times ensuring full anonymity. “

Buying and Selling Lobstex

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lobstex directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lobstex should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lobstex using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

