LocalCoinSwap (LCS) Reaches Market Cap of $1.05 Million

LocalCoinSwap (CURRENCY:LCS) traded down 1.2% against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. LocalCoinSwap has a total market capitalization of $1.05 million and approximately $2,986.00 worth of LocalCoinSwap was traded on exchanges in the last day. One LocalCoinSwap coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0206 or 0.00000046 BTC on exchanges. During the last seven days, LocalCoinSwap has traded down 24.7% against the US dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

HEX (HEX) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00000830 BTC.

Quant (QNT) traded up 17.3% against the dollar and now trades at $402.85 or 0.00894342 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000225 BTC.

MXC (MXC) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0330 or 0.00000073 BTC.

PARSIQ (PRQ) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.69 or 0.00001542 BTC.

DXdao (DXD) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $540.99 or 0.01201016 BTC.

Receive Access Ecosystem (RAE) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.70 or 0.00003778 BTC.

Qubitica (QBIT) traded down 75.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00025016 BTC.

Egoras Dollar (EUSD) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.15 or 0.00003616 BTC.

Earneo (RNO) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0258 or 0.00000057 BTC.

LocalCoinSwap (LCS) is a coin. LocalCoinSwap’s total supply is 70,270,006 coins and its circulating supply is 51,057,229 coins. The Reddit community for LocalCoinSwap is /r/LocalCoinSwap and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for LocalCoinSwap is www.localcoinswap.com . LocalCoinSwap’s official message board is medium.com/localcoinswap . LocalCoinSwap’s official Twitter account is @Localcoinswap_ and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “LocalCoinSwap is a community-owned peer-to-peer (P2P) exchange for cryptocurrencies and tokens. It allows users to exchange cryptos with several alternative payment methods while distributing 100% of its profits back to LCS token holders. The LCS token is an ERC20 token based on the Ethereum blockchain, allowing holders to receive part of the revenue generated by the P2P exchange, in accordance with the amount of tokens they hold. “

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as LocalCoinSwap directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire LocalCoinSwap should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase LocalCoinSwap using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

