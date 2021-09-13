Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITT) Trading Up 0.9%

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp (NASDAQ:LITT)’s share price was up 0.9% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $9.75 and last traded at $9.74. Approximately 56,449 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 444% from the average daily volume of 10,371 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.66.

About Logistics Innovation Technologies (NASDAQ:LITT)

Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is a blank check company. It intends to effect a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or related business combination with one or more businesses. Logistics Innovation Technologies Corp. is based in Atlanta, GA.

Further Reading: Key terms to understand channel trading



Receive News & Ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Logistics Innovation Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.