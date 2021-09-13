Loki (LOKI) Price Tops $0.56 on Major Exchanges

Loki (CURRENCY:LOKI) traded up 15.4% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM ET on September 13th. Loki has a market capitalization of $29.72 million and approximately $1,392.00 worth of Loki was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loki coin can now be purchased for $0.56 or 0.00001493 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Loki has traded down 2.4% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $44,719.55 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded 6.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3,212.57 or 0.07183810 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00000526 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $192.29 or 0.00429997 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $631.24 or 0.01411542 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $55.09 or 0.00123185 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $254.79 or 0.00569756 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash ABC (BCHA) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $210.45 or 0.00470608 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $158.79 or 0.00355075 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $3.01 or 0.00006738 BTC.

Loki Coin Profile

LOKI is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the CryptoNight Heavy hashing algorithm. Its launch date was February 25th, 2018. Loki’s total supply is 52,696,782 coins. The Reddit community for Loki is /r/LokiProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loki’s official Twitter account is @Loki_Project . The official message board for Loki is loki.network/blog . Loki’s official website is loki.network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loki is a privacy-focused cryptocurrency built on the Monero codebase. Their goal is to launch a network that facilitates completely anonymous and decentralized transactions. Loki is a PoW cryptocurrency based on the CryptoNight heavy algorithm. The ERC-20 version of loki is available as Wrapped Loki “

Loki Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loki directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loki should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loki using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

