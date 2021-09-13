Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) Shares Gap Up to $7.17

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $7.17, but opened at $7.77. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima shares last traded at $7.95, with a volume of 2,153 shares trading hands.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday.

Get Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima alerts:

The company has a market capitalization of $915.49 million, a PE ratio of 6.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.52. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.57 and its 200 day simple moving average is $6.73.

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 11th. The company reported ($0.11) EPS for the quarter. The company had revenue of $151.88 million during the quarter. Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima had a net margin of 23.11% and a return on equity of 14.16%. On average, equities analysts forecast that Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima will post 0.69 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in shares of Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 0.7% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 748,538 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,098,000 after acquiring an additional 5,340 shares during the last quarter. abrdn plc grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. abrdn plc now owns 316,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,160,000 after buying an additional 9,500 shares during the last quarter. Sagil Capital LLP purchased a new position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima in the 2nd quarter valued at $1,649,000. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 60.7% in the 2nd quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 236,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,609,000 after buying an additional 89,304 shares during the last quarter. Finally, FMR LLC grew its position in Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima by 22.4% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 113,143 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,239,000 after buying an additional 20,680 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 22.80% of the company’s stock.

About Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima (NYSE:LOMA)

Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina SA operates as a cement manufacturing company. It operates through the following segments: Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime, Concrete, Railroad, Aggregates and Others. The Cement, Masonry Cement and Lime segment comprises of the procurement of raw materials from quarries.

See Also: Most Volatile Stocks

Receive News & Ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Loma Negra Compañía Industrial Argentina Sociedad Anónima and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.