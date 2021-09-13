Lonking (OTCMKTS:LONKF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.30

Lonking Holdings Limited (OTCMKTS:LONKF)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.30 and last traded at $0.30, with a volume of 0 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.30.

Separately, HSBC cut Lonking from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, August 30th.

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.28 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.84.

Lonking Holdings Limited, an investment holding company, manufactures and distributes wheel loaders, road rollers, excavators, forklifts, and other construction machinery in Mainland China. The company also provides hydraulic excavators and skid steer loaders; and diesel, electric, and LPG forklifts.

