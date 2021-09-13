Loom Network Tops One Day Trading Volume of $18.79 Million (LOOM)

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 13th. Loom Network has a total market cap of $101.17 million and approximately $18.79 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loom Network coin can now be bought for $0.10 or 0.00000224 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Loom Network has traded 23.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002219 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.04 or 0.00059973 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.25 or 0.00002775 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $68.07 or 0.00150969 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002220 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.10 or 0.00013533 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000389 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $330.98 or 0.00734006 BTC.

Loom Network Coin Profile

LOOM is a coin. Its launch date was March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins. Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here . Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . The official message board for Loom Network is medium.com/loom-network

According to CryptoCompare, “Loom Network is an Ethereum-based platform for large-scale online games and social apps. Loom Network's dappchains are full-featured blockchains that are built to run in parallel to Ethereum Smart Contracts. They’re an advanced form of Ethereum sidechains optimized for scaling data rather than financial transactions. LOOM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on the Loom Network platform. “

Buying and Selling Loom Network

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Loom Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Loom Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

