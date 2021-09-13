Loopring Reaches Market Capitalization of $583.82 Million (LRC)

Loopring (CURRENCY:LRC) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar during the one day period ending at 17:00 PM ET on September 13th. Over the last week, Loopring has traded 12.6% lower against the dollar. Loopring has a market capitalization of $583.82 million and $87.39 million worth of Loopring was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Loopring coin can currently be bought for $0.44 or 0.00000982 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $27.30 or 0.00060643 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002221 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002795 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $68.50 or 0.00152151 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded down 21% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002222 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6.18 or 0.00013726 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000390 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $19.41 or 0.00043112 BTC.

About Loopring

LRC is a coin. Its genesis date was August 1st, 2017. Loopring’s total supply is 1,373,873,440 coins and its circulating supply is 1,320,864,624 coins. Loopring’s official website is loopring.org . The official message board for Loopring is medium.com/loopring-protocol . The Reddit community for Loopring is /r/loopringorg and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Loopring’s official Twitter account is @loopringorg and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Loopring is an open, multilateral token exchange protocol for decentralized exchange on the Ethereum blockchain. Loopring is intended to serve as a common building block with open standards, driving interoperability among decentralized applications (DAPPs) that incorporate exchange functionality. Trades are executed by a system of Ethereum smart contracts that are publicly accessible, free to use, and that any dApp can hook into. Loopring’s token is based on the ERC20 Ethereum Token Standard and can be liquidated through a Loopring smart contract. LRC is an Ethereum Token “

Loopring Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loopring directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loopring should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Loopring using one of the exchanges listed above.

