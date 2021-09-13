Loser Coin (LOWB) Tops 24 Hour Volume of $137,792.00

Loser Coin (CURRENCY:LOWB) traded down 4.6% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on September 13th. In the last week, Loser Coin has traded 17% lower against the dollar. Loser Coin has a market cap of $4.99 million and $137,792.00 worth of Loser Coin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Loser Coin coin can now be bought for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Loser Coin alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002250 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.05 or 0.00002371 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $35.69 or 0.00080271 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $54.29 or 0.00122114 BTC.

Filecoin (FIL) traded 7.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.59 or 0.00174507 BTC.

Bitcoin BEP2 (BTCB) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $44,312.61 or 0.99668274 BTC.

eCash (XEC) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000000 BTC.

stETH (Lido) (STETH) traded down 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $3,162.90 or 0.07114025 BTC.

Kusama (KSM) traded 6.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $409.84 or 0.00921808 BTC.

Klaytn (KLAY) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.31 or 0.00002945 BTC.

Loser Coin Profile

Loser Coin’s total supply is 60,296,840,158 coins.

Buying and Selling Loser Coin

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loser Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loser Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loser Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Loser Coin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Loser Coin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.