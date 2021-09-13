Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Louisiana-Pacific Co. (NYSE:LPX) has earned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have issued a hold recommendation and two have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $63.29.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on LPX shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Louisiana-Pacific from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Louisiana-Pacific from $70.00 to $67.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 4th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Louisiana-Pacific in a research note on Thursday, July 15th. They issued a “sell” rating and a $54.00 price objective for the company.

Louisiana-Pacific stock traded down $1.44 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.53. 41,669 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,881,641. Louisiana-Pacific has a twelve month low of $27.01 and a twelve month high of $76.35. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $58.33 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $59.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.60 and a current ratio of 3.48. The firm has a market cap of $5.86 billion, a PE ratio of 5.23 and a beta of 1.85.

Louisiana-Pacific (NYSE:LPX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 2nd. The building manufacturing company reported $4.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.25 by $0.49. Louisiana-Pacific had a return on equity of 91.77% and a net margin of 31.30%. The company had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.22 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.29 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 141.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Louisiana-Pacific will post 13.59 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, August 10th were issued a dividend of $0.18 per share. This is a boost from Louisiana-Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.16. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 9th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.17%. Louisiana-Pacific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 16.71%.

In related news, CFO Alan Haughie acquired 12,470 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The shares were bought at an average price of $55.94 per share, for a total transaction of $697,571.80. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief financial officer now directly owns 44,228 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,474,114.32. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Stephen E. Macadam acquired 1,850 shares of Louisiana-Pacific stock in a transaction on Monday, August 9th. The shares were bought at an average price of $56.24 per share, for a total transaction of $104,044.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 0.60% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $28,000. Eaton Vance Management purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the first quarter worth about $31,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Louisiana-Pacific during the second quarter worth about $35,000. Parisi Gray Wealth Management bought a new stake in Louisiana-Pacific in the second quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in Louisiana-Pacific by 27.5% in the second quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 784 shares of the building manufacturing company’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 169 shares during the last quarter. 94.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Louisiana-Pacific Corp. engages in designing, manufacturing and marketing of products for the new home construction, repair and remodeling and outdoor structures markets. It operates through the following four segments: Siding, Oriented Strand Board (OSB), Engineered Wood Products, and South America.

