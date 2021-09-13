Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Acquired by South State Corp

South State Corp increased its position in shares of Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 20,836 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 632 shares during the period. South State Corp’s holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $4,042,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 1.6% during the 1st quarter. Farr Miller & Washington LLC DC now owns 311,134 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $59,171,000 after acquiring an additional 5,013 shares in the last quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 54.6% during the 1st quarter. Alta Capital Management LLC now owns 182,469 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $34,702,000 after acquiring an additional 64,429 shares in the last quarter. Horizon Investments LLC acquired a new position in Lowe’s Companies during the 1st quarter worth about $5,130,000. Burney Co. lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 4.0% during the 2nd quarter. Burney Co. now owns 39,481 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $7,658,000 after acquiring an additional 1,509 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Trust Investment Advisors lifted its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Trust Investment Advisors now owns 4,600 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $892,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. 72.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $1.97 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $206.30. 44,827 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,711. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $146.72 and a twelve month high of $215.22. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $197.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $192.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm has a market cap of $142.85 billion, a PE ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $26.76 billion. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Investors of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be issued a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.55%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is currently 36.12%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on LOW. Zacks Investment Research lowered Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, July 28th. OTR Global downgraded Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a report on Tuesday, August 10th. Oppenheimer upgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $235.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday, May 19th. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $230.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Lowe’s Companies from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Lowe’s Companies has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.26.

Lowe’s Companies Company Profile

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

