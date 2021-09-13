Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) Shares Purchased by Tower Bridge Advisors

Tower Bridge Advisors grew its holdings in Lowe’s Companies, Inc. (NYSE:LOW) by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 103,073 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,278 shares during the period. Lowe’s Companies comprises approximately 1.3% of Tower Bridge Advisors’ portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest position. Tower Bridge Advisors’ holdings in Lowe’s Companies were worth $19,993,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of LOW. Segment Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,964 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock valued at $374,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Group Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.3% during the 1st quarter. Northstar Group Inc. now owns 2,291 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $436,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 2.1% during the 1st quarter. Bluesphere Advisors LLC now owns 2,597 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $494,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. grew its stake in Lowe’s Companies by 3.7% during the 2nd quarter. D. Scott Neal Inc. now owns 1,491 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $289,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cordasco Financial Network grew its stake in shares of Lowe’s Companies by 18.6% in the second quarter. Cordasco Financial Network now owns 344 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $67,000 after purchasing an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.80% of the company’s stock.

Get Lowe's Companies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Truist Securities upped their target price on Lowe’s Companies from $185.00 to $217.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $205.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, July 28th. OTR Global lowered shares of Lowe’s Companies to a “positive” rating in a research report on Tuesday, August 10th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price objective on shares of Lowe’s Companies in a research report on Wednesday, May 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Lowe’s Companies from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, May 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $216.26.

Shares of Lowe’s Companies stock traded up $2.84 during trading on Monday, hitting $207.17. 87,652 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,894,711. The firm has a market capitalization of $143.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 1.34. Lowe’s Companies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $146.72 and a 1-year high of $215.22. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $197.39 and its 200 day moving average price is $192.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 49.23, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Lowe’s Companies (NYSE:LOW) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, August 17th. The home improvement retailer reported $4.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.01 by $0.24. Lowe’s Companies had a return on equity of 541.39% and a net margin of 7.41%. The business had revenue of $27.57 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.76 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $3.75 EPS. Lowe’s Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Lowe’s Companies, Inc. will post 11.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, November 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 20th will be paid a $0.80 dividend. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.54%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, October 19th. Lowe’s Companies’s payout ratio is 36.12%.

About Lowe’s Companies

Lowe’s Cos., Inc engages in the retail sale of home improvement products. The firm offers products for maintenance, repair, remodelling, home decorating and property maintenance. It also provides home improvement products in the following categories: appliances, bathroom, building supply, electrical, flooring, hardware, paint, kitchen, plumbing, lighting & fans, outdoor living, windows and doors.

See Also: Risk Tolerance and Your Investment Decisions

Receive News & Ratings for Lowe's Companies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lowe's Companies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.