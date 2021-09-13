Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.

Lucid Group stock traded up 0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 20.06. 15,778,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,817,865. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 9.60 and a 1-year high of 64.86.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Lucid Group stock. Marshall Wace LLP bought a new stake in Lucid Group Inc (NASDAQ:LCID) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 110,323 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,180,000. 1.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Lucid Group

Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.

