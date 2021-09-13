Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) Now Covered by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Investment analysts at Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Lucid Group (NASDAQ:LCID) in a report released on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm set an “underweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Citigroup initiated coverage on Lucid Group in a research note on Thursday. They set a “buy” rating and a $28.00 price objective for the company.
Lucid Group stock traded up 0.13 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting 20.06. 15,778,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 27,817,865. Lucid Group has a 1-year low of 9.60 and a 1-year high of 64.86.
About Lucid Group
Churchill Capital Corp IV was formed for the purpose of effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization or similar business combination with one or more businesses.
Featured Story: Dual Listing What You Need to Know
Receive News & Ratings for Lucid Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lucid Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.