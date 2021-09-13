Lululemon Athletica Inc. Expected to Earn Q3 2022 Earnings of $1.38 Per Share (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Investment analysts at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2022 earnings per share estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report issued on Thursday, September 9th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst R. Konik now expects that the apparel retailer will post earnings per share of $1.38 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $1.25. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s FY2022 earnings at $7.48 EPS and FY2023 earnings at $9.10 EPS.

LULU has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Guggenheim boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $410.00 to $480.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $350.00 to $435.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $446.00 to $481.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Lululemon Athletica currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $445.33.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $425.58 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $394.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $348.84. The stock has a market cap of $55.39 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a PEG ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. Lululemon Athletica has a fifty-two week low of $269.28 and a fifty-two week high of $434.22.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. The business had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share.

In other news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 6.7% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 72,706 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $11,914,000 after purchasing an additional 4,589 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 13.5% in the 4th quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 386,691 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $134,590,000 after purchasing an additional 45,999 shares in the last quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 42.2% in the 1st quarter. Chartwell Investment Partners LLC now owns 3,919 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,202,000 after purchasing an additional 1,163 shares in the last quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 2.6% in the 1st quarter. Institute for Wealth Management LLC. now owns 1,540 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $472,000 after purchasing an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Lululemon Athletica by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 244,427 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $74,968,000 after purchasing an additional 21,506 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

