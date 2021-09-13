Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) Insider Sells $9,014,469.25 in Stock

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) insider Michelle Sun Choe sold 21,223 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $424.75, for a total transaction of $9,014,469.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website.

Shares of LULU stock traded down $0.46 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $425.12. The stock had a trading volume of 1,244,555 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,210,953. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $395.96 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $349.65. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $434.22. The firm has a market capitalization of $55.33 billion, a PE ratio of 67.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36.

Get Lululemon Athletica alerts:

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.74 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 7.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LULU. FFT Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $28,000. Clean Yield Group bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $31,000. Orion Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $36,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd boosted its stake in Lululemon Athletica by 410.0% during the first quarter. Altshuler Shaham Ltd now owns 102 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $31,000 after acquiring an additional 82 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bbva USA bought a new stake in Lululemon Athletica during the second quarter worth about $38,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.83% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on LULU shares. The Goldman Sachs Group started coverage on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Wednesday, July 14th. They set a “buy” rating and a $447.00 price target for the company. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $435.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. UBS Group raised their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $436.00 to $474.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $445.33.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

See Also: Call Option

Receive News & Ratings for Lululemon Athletica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lululemon Athletica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.