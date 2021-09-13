Lululemon Athletica Inc. to Post Q2 2023 Earnings of $2.08 Per Share, Piper Sandler Forecasts (NASDAQ:LULU)

Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU) – Equities research analysts at Piper Sandler upped their Q2 2023 earnings estimates for shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday, September 8th. Piper Sandler analyst E. Murphy now forecasts that the apparel retailer will earn $2.08 per share for the quarter, up from their previous forecast of $1.55. Piper Sandler has a “Overweight” rating and a $481.00 price objective on the stock. Piper Sandler also issued estimates for Lululemon Athletica’s Q1 2024 earnings at $1.76 EPS and Q2 2024 earnings at $2.43 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on the stock. B. Riley boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $370.00 to $466.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Argus boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $416.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday. Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $475.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $450.00 to $500.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $335.00 to $410.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $445.33.

NASDAQ LULU opened at $425.58 on Monday. Lululemon Athletica has a 52-week low of $269.28 and a 52-week high of $434.22. The company has a market capitalization of $55.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.34, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.36. The company has a fifty day moving average of $394.83 and a 200-day moving average of $348.84.

Lululemon Athletica (NASDAQ:LULU) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, September 7th. The apparel retailer reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.19 by $0.46. Lululemon Athletica had a net margin of 14.96% and a return on equity of 34.91%. The company had revenue of $1.45 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.74 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 60.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 12.5% in the second quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 225 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Lincoln National Corp increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 3.5% in the second quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 898 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $327,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 25.2% in the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 149 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 1.3% in the second quarter. Blueshift Asset Management LLC now owns 2,826 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,031,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Greytown Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.3% in the second quarter. Greytown Advisors Inc. now owns 864 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $315,000 after purchasing an additional 36 shares in the last quarter. 79.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, insider Celeste Burgoyne sold 14,362 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.95, for a total transaction of $5,270,135.90. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 9,477 shares in the company, valued at $3,477,585.15. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 0.32% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

lululemon athletica, Inc engages in the designing, distributing and retail of athletic apparel and accessories. It company operates through the following business segments: Company-Operated Stores, Direct to Consumer. The Company-Operated Stores segment comprises of lululemon and ivivva brands; and specialize in athletic wear for female youth.

