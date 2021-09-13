Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Lundin Energy AB (publ) (OTCMKTS:LNDNF) has earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the twelve ratings firms that are currently covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company.

LNDNF has been the subject of several analyst reports. Berenberg Bank reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Tuesday, June 15th. Societe Generale restated a “sell” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a report on Friday, August 6th. Barclays reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Friday, July 30th. Finally, Scotiabank reissued a “sector perform” rating on shares of Lundin Energy AB (publ) in a research report on Thursday, July 15th.

Shares of LNDNF stock opened at $30.55 on Monday. Lundin Energy AB has a 12 month low of $18.72 and a 12 month high of $36.61. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $32.82.

Lundin Energy AB is an independent oil and gas exploration and production company. It explores, develops and produces oil and gas, and develops other energy resources. The company was founded in May 2001 and is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden.

