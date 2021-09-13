Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Lundin Mining Co. (TSE:LUN) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the twenty ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, eleven have given a hold recommendation, two have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$13.88.

LUN has been the topic of several recent research reports. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 30th. Cormark reduced their target price on Lundin Mining from C$17.00 to C$15.00 in a report on Monday, August 2nd. BMO Capital Markets restated a “market perform” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a report on Thursday, September 2nd. Barclays upgraded Lundin Mining from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 8th. Finally, National Bank Financial reduced their target price on Lundin Mining to C$14.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday.

In related news, Senior Officer Peter Thomas Rockandel sold 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$11.17, for a total value of C$279,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 45,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$502,650.

Lundin Mining stock traded down C$0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting C$9.52. 1,269,931 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,292,736. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.96. The business has a fifty day moving average of C$10.84 and a 200 day moving average of C$12.62. Lundin Mining has a 1-year low of C$6.68 and a 1-year high of C$16.07. The company has a market capitalization of C$7.01 billion and a PE ratio of 8.96.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, September 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 3rd will be paid a dividend of $0.09 per share. This is an increase from Lundin Mining’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.06. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.78%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 2nd. Lundin Mining’s payout ratio is currently 14.88%.

Lundin Mining Company Profile

Lundin Mining Corporation, a diversified base metals mining company, engages in the exploration, development, and mining of mineral properties in Brazil, Chile, Portugal, Sweden, and the United States. It primarily produces copper, zinc, nickel, and gold, as well as lead, silver, and other metals. The company holds 100% interests in the Chapada mine located in Brazil; the Eagle mine located in the United States; the Neves-Corvo mine located in Portugal; and the Zinkgruvan mine located in Sweden.

