Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) Rating Reiterated by JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF)‘s stock had its “overweight” rating restated by analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report issued on Monday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms have also recently issued reports on LUNMF. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$13.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “equal weight” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, August 3rd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on shares of Lundin Mining from C$13.00 to C$11.25 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, August 25th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Lundin Mining in a research note on Tuesday, June 29th. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price objective on shares of Lundin Mining from C$14.00 to C$15.00 in a research report on Monday, July 12th. Fourteen equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.90.

Shares of LUNMF stock traded up $0.06 during trading on Monday, reaching $7.69. 60,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 106,276. The company has a market capitalization of $5.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 1.81. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $8.61 and its 200 day moving average is $10.16. Lundin Mining has a 1 year low of $5.00 and a 1 year high of $13.11.

Lundin Mining (OTCMKTS:LUNMF) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, July 28th. The basic materials company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Lundin Mining had a net margin of 23.50% and a return on equity of 12.85%. The business had revenue of $872.32 million for the quarter.

About Lundin Mining

Lundin Mining Corp. is a metal based company, which engages in mining, exploration and development of mineral properties, primarily in Chile, USA, Portugal, and Sweden. It holds interest in the following projects: Chapada, Candelaria, Eagle, Neves-Corvo, and Zinkgruvan. The company was founded on September 9, 1994 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

