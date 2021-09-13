Lunyr (LUN) Market Capitalization Hits $501,173.55

Lunyr (CURRENCY:LUN) traded down 1.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on September 13th. In the last week, Lunyr has traded 4.8% lower against the U.S. dollar. Lunyr has a market cap of $501,173.55 and approximately $1,872.00 worth of Lunyr was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lunyr coin can now be bought for about $0.22 or 0.00000483 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Lunyr alerts:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002217 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $27.12 or 0.00060082 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.26 or 0.00002790 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67.97 or 0.00150557 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded 19.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002218 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $6.15 or 0.00013629 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000388 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 4.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $335.41 or 0.00742969 BTC.

Lunyr Coin Profile

Lunyr (CRYPTO:LUN) is a coin. It launched on March 29th, 2017. Lunyr’s total supply is 2,703,356 coins and its circulating supply is 2,297,853 coins. The Reddit community for Lunyr is /r/Lunyr and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Lunyr’s official website is lunyr.com . Lunyr’s official Twitter account is @Lunyrinc and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lunyr is an Ethereum-based crowdsourced encyclopedia that rewards users with app tokens for peer-reviewing and contributing information, thus providing reliable, accurate information. The LUN tokens will be used to place ads on the platform. They function as part of the incentive system to drive contribution, peer review, and dispute and quality resolution. That platform itself is a crowdsourced decentralized knowledge base where contributors earn LUN tokens. Lunyr's mission is to develop solutions that fundamentally change the way we publish, store, and exchange information. Through the use of blockchain technology, we enable individuals to capture the world's knowledge in a medium that is ubiquitous, censorship-resistant, and immortal. “

Buying and Selling Lunyr

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lunyr directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lunyr should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Lunyr using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Lunyr Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Lunyr and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.