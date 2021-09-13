Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL) Trading 6.5% Higher

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc. (NASDAQ:LYEL) traded up 6.5% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $18.16 and last traded at $17.95. 41,467 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 90% from the average session volume of 405,683 shares. The stock had previously closed at $16.86.

LYEL has been the subject of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $25.00 target price for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set a “buy” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. initiated coverage on shares of Lyell Immunopharma in a research report on Monday, July 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company.

The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $15.58.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Morgan Stanley purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $26,745,000. Weiss Multi Strategy Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $406,000. Woodline Partners LP purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $8,113,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $2,130,000. Finally, MWG Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Lyell Immunopharma during the second quarter worth about $330,147,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 30.84% of the company’s stock.

About Lyell Immunopharma (NASDAQ:LYEL)

Lyell Immunopharma, Inc, a T cell reprogramming company, engages in developing T cell therapies for patients with solid tumors. The company develops therapies using technology platforms, such as Gen-R, an ex vivo genetic reprogramming technology to overcome T cell exhaustion; and Epi-R, an ex vivo epigenetic reprogramming technology to generate population of T cells with durable stemness.

