Lympo Price Reaches $0.0114 on Top Exchanges (LYM)

Lympo (CURRENCY:LYM) traded 6.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on September 13th. One Lympo coin can now be bought for $0.0114 or 0.00000026 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Lympo has a market cap of $9.41 million and approximately $333,981.00 worth of Lympo was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, Lympo has traded down 23.7% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002248 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $26.98 or 0.00060624 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00002784 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $66.83 or 0.00150193 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded 21% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00002247 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 9.7% against the dollar and now trades at $6.07 or 0.00013635 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000388 BTC.

PancakeSwap (CAKE) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $19.14 or 0.00043007 BTC.

About Lympo

Lympo (CRYPTO:LYM) is a coin. Its launch date was February 25th, 2019. Lympo’s total supply is 999,999,999 coins and its circulating supply is 826,672,979 coins. The Reddit community for Lympo is /r/LYMPO . The official website for Lympo is lympo.io . The official message board for Lympo is medium.com/@lympo.io . Lympo’s official Twitter account is @Lympo_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Lympo is an Ethereum-based sports and health marketplace. Lympo's healthy lifestyle ecosystem is powered by user-generated and user-controlled sports and wellness data. LYM is an ERC20 token that serves as a currency on Lympo's ecosystem. LYM also acts as the reward issued by market players interested in having direct access to Lympo digital fitness wallet users. There are two different types of rewards – A reward for achieving a healthy lifestyle goal, i.e. running 5 kilometres, and a reward for checking into a particular location for a specified amount of time, i.e. joining a gym class. “

Lympo Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lympo directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Lympo should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Lympo using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

