LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) Earns Overweight Rating from Analysts at Piper Sandler

Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) in a research note issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating on the specialty chemicals company’s stock.

A number of other research firms also recently issued reports on LYB. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $109.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, August 17th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $132.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 17th. TheStreet raised shares of LyondellBasell Industries from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Friday, July 30th. Wolfe Research began coverage on shares of LyondellBasell Industries in a research note on Wednesday, June 9th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on shares of LyondellBasell Industries from $98.00 to $108.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 27th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, LyondellBasell Industries has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $102.31.

Shares of NYSE:LYB traded up $1.55 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $94.42. 1,973,561 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,709,703. The stock has a market capitalization of $31.58 billion, a PE ratio of 7.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.59 and a beta of 1.54. The business’s 50 day moving average is $99.29 and its two-hundred day moving average is $104.68. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28. LyondellBasell Industries has a one year low of $66.72 and a one year high of $118.01.

LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 30th. The specialty chemicals company reported $6.13 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $5.67 by $0.46. The firm had revenue of $11.56 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.09 billion. LyondellBasell Industries had a net margin of 11.59% and a return on equity of 49.55%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 108.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.71 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that LyondellBasell Industries will post 19.79 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LYB. Sittner & Nelson LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Pacitti Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 79.9% during the 2nd quarter. Pacitti Group Inc. now owns 259 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 115 shares during the period. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. boosted its stake in shares of LyondellBasell Industries by 122.5% during the 2nd quarter. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. now owns 267 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 147 shares during the period. Certified Advisory Corp purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 1st quarter worth about $29,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC purchased a new position in shares of LyondellBasell Industries during the 2nd quarter worth about $29,000. 69.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About LyondellBasell Industries

LyondellBasell Industries NV engages in the refinery and production of plastic resins and other chemicals. It operates through the following segments: Olefins and Polyolefins-Americas; Olefins and Polyolefins-Europe, Asia, International; Intermediates and Derivatives; Advanced Polymer Solutions; Refining; and Technology.

