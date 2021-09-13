M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) to Issue Dividend of GBX 10

M.P. Evans Group plc (LON:MPE) declared a dividend on Monday, September 13th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, October 14th will be given a dividend of GBX 10 ($0.13) per share on Friday, November 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.25%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 14th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

MPE stock traded up GBX 43.07 ($0.56) during trading on Monday, hitting GBX 787.07 ($10.28). The company had a trading volume of 4,409 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,050. The business has a 50 day moving average of GBX 713.83 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 706.86. The firm has a market capitalization of £429.51 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.56. The company has a current ratio of 1.32, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 28.32. M.P. Evans Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 550 ($7.19) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 802.40 ($10.48).

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on MPE. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 906 ($11.84) price target on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a research note on Monday, July 12th. Peel Hunt reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 906 ($11.84) target price on shares of M.P. Evans Group in a report on Monday, July 12th.

M.P. Evans Group plc, through its subsidiaries, owns, manages, and develops oil palm plantations in Indonesia. The company produces crude palm oil and palm kernels. It is also involved in the property development and oil-palm fresh fruit bunches production businesses; and the provision of agronomic and management consultancy services.

